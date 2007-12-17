International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 35
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Theory and Research on autism: Do We Need a New Approach to Thinking About and Studying This Disorder? Thomas L. Whitman and Naomi Ekas
Chapter 2 Social Cognition in Children with Down Syndrome Katie R. Cebula and Jennifer G. Wishart
Chapter 3 The Development of Social Competence Among Persons with down Syndrome: From Survival to Social Inclusion Grace Iarocci, Jodi Yager, Adrienne Rombough and Jessica McLaughlin
Chapter 4 The Flynn Effect and the Shadow of the Past: Mental Retardation and the Indefensible and Indispensable Role of IQ James R. Flynn and Keith F. Widaman
Chapter 5 Remaining Open to Quantitative, Qualitative and Mixed-Method Designs: An Unscientific Compromise, or Good Research Practice? Keith R. McVilly, Roger J. Stancliffe, Trevor R. Parmenter, and Rosanne M. Burton-smith
Chapter 6 Active Support: Development, Evidence Based and Future Directions Vaso Totsika, Sandy Toogood and Richard P. Hastings
Chapter 7 Child Abuse Among Children with Disabilities: What We Know and What We Need to Know Marisa H. Fisher, Robert M. Hodapp and Elisabeth M. Dykens
Chapter 8 Siblings of Children with Mental Retardation: The Role of Helping Elizabeth Midlarsky, Mary Elizabeth Hannah, Erel Shvil, and Amanda Johnson
Description
International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
Volume 35 of the series offers chapters on theory and research, social cognition and social competence in children with Down Sydrome, the Flynn Effect and the role of IQ, remaining open to quantitative, qualitative and mixed-method designs, active support, child abuse, and the role of siblings of children with mental retardation.
The wide range of topics covered in these chapters make Volume 35 of the International Review of Research in Mental Retardation a particularly valuable resource for academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as those in neuropsychology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 17th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557236
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123662347
