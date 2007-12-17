International Review of Research in Mental Retardation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123662347, 9780080557236

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 35

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Laraine Glidden
eBook ISBN: 9780080557236
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123662347
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th December 2007
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
217.23
184.65
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
198.00
168.30
225.00
191.25
135.00
114.75
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Theory and Research on autism: Do We Need a New Approach to Thinking About and Studying This Disorder? Thomas L. Whitman and Naomi Ekas

Chapter 2 Social Cognition in Children with Down Syndrome Katie R. Cebula and Jennifer G. Wishart

Chapter 3 The Development of Social Competence Among Persons with down Syndrome: From Survival to Social Inclusion Grace Iarocci, Jodi Yager, Adrienne Rombough and Jessica McLaughlin

Chapter 4 The Flynn Effect and the Shadow of the Past: Mental Retardation and the Indefensible and Indispensable Role of IQ James R. Flynn and Keith F. Widaman

Chapter 5 Remaining Open to Quantitative, Qualitative and Mixed-Method Designs: An Unscientific Compromise, or Good Research Practice? Keith R. McVilly, Roger J. Stancliffe, Trevor R. Parmenter, and Rosanne M. Burton-smith

Chapter 6 Active Support: Development, Evidence Based and Future Directions Vaso Totsika, Sandy Toogood and Richard P. Hastings

Chapter 7 Child Abuse Among Children with Disabilities: What We Know and What We Need to Know Marisa H. Fisher, Robert M. Hodapp and Elisabeth M. Dykens

Chapter 8 Siblings of Children with Mental Retardation: The Role of Helping Elizabeth Midlarsky, Mary Elizabeth Hannah, Erel Shvil, and Amanda Johnson

Description

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.

Volume 35 of the series offers chapters on theory and research, social cognition and social competence in children with Down Sydrome, the Flynn Effect and the role of IQ, remaining open to quantitative, qualitative and mixed-method designs, active support, child abuse, and the role of siblings of children with mental retardation.

The wide range of topics covered in these chapters make Volume 35 of the International Review of Research in Mental Retardation a particularly valuable resource for academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as those in neuropsychology.

Key Features

  • Provides the most recent scholarly research in the study of mental retardation
  • A vast range of perspectives is offered, and many topics are covered
  • An excellent resource for academic researchers

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080557236
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123662347

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Laraine Glidden Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Mary's College of Maryland, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.