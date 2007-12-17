International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 35

Chapter 1 Theory and Research on autism: Do We Need a New Approach to Thinking About and Studying This Disorder? Thomas L. Whitman and Naomi Ekas

Chapter 2 Social Cognition in Children with Down Syndrome Katie R. Cebula and Jennifer G. Wishart

Chapter 3 The Development of Social Competence Among Persons with down Syndrome: From Survival to Social Inclusion Grace Iarocci, Jodi Yager, Adrienne Rombough and Jessica McLaughlin

Chapter 4 The Flynn Effect and the Shadow of the Past: Mental Retardation and the Indefensible and Indispensable Role of IQ James R. Flynn and Keith F. Widaman

Chapter 5 Remaining Open to Quantitative, Qualitative and Mixed-Method Designs: An Unscientific Compromise, or Good Research Practice? Keith R. McVilly, Roger J. Stancliffe, Trevor R. Parmenter, and Rosanne M. Burton-smith

Chapter 6 Active Support: Development, Evidence Based and Future Directions Vaso Totsika, Sandy Toogood and Richard P. Hastings

Chapter 7 Child Abuse Among Children with Disabilities: What We Know and What We Need to Know Marisa H. Fisher, Robert M. Hodapp and Elisabeth M. Dykens

Chapter 8 Siblings of Children with Mental Retardation: The Role of Helping Elizabeth Midlarsky, Mary Elizabeth Hannah, Erel Shvil, and Amanda Johnson