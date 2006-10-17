International Review of Research in Mental Retardation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123662323, 9780080469621

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 32

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Laraine Glidden
eBook ISBN: 9780080469621
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123662323
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 2006
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Research in Language Development and Mental Retardation: History, Theories, Findings, and Future Directions Leonard Abbeduto, Yolanda Keller-Bell, Erica Kesin Richmond and Melissa M. Murphy

Chapter 2 Residential Services Research in the Developmental Disabilities Sector John W. Jacobson and Steve Holburn

Chapter 3 The Measurement of Poverty and Socio-Economic Position in Research Involving People with Intellectual Disability Eric Emerson, Hilary Graham, and Chris Hatton

Chapter 4 The Influence of Prenatal Stress and Adverse Birth Outcome on Human Cognitive and Neurological Development Laura M. Glynn and Curt A. Sandman

Chapter 5 Fluid Cognition: A Neglected Aspect of Cognition in Research on Mental Retardation Clancy Blair and Megan Patrick

Chapter 6 Dietary Supplementation with Highly Unsaturated Fatty Acids: Implications for Interventions with Persons with Mental Retardation from Research on Infant Cognitive Development, ADHD, and Other Developmental Disabilities Natalie Sinn and Carlene Wilson

Chapter 7 Screening for Autism in Infants, Children, and Adolescents Kylie M. Gray, Bruce J. Tonge, and Avril V. Brereton

Chapter 8 People with Mental Retardation and Psychopathology, Stress, Affect Regulation and Attachment Carlo Schuengel and Cees G. C. Janssen

Chapter 9 Diagnosis of Depression in People with Developmental Disabilities: Progress and Problems Ann R. Poindexter

Description

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.

Volume 32 of the series offers chapters in language development, residential services research, the intersection of poverty and socio-economic position with intellectual disability, prenatal stress and adverse birth outcome, fluid cognition, dietary habits, and screening for autism.

The wide range of topics covered in these chapters make Volume 32 of the International Review of Research in Mental Retardation a particularly valuable resource for academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as those in neuropsychology.

  • Provides the most recent scholarly research in the study of mental retardation
  • A vast range of perspectives is offered, and many topics are covered
  • An excellent resource for academic researchers

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080469621
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123662323

About the Serial Editors

Laraine Glidden Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Mary's College of Maryland, USA

