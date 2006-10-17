International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 32
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Research in Language Development and Mental Retardation: History, Theories, Findings, and Future Directions Leonard Abbeduto, Yolanda Keller-Bell, Erica Kesin Richmond and Melissa M. Murphy
Chapter 2 Residential Services Research in the Developmental Disabilities Sector John W. Jacobson and Steve Holburn
Chapter 3 The Measurement of Poverty and Socio-Economic Position in Research Involving People with Intellectual Disability Eric Emerson, Hilary Graham, and Chris Hatton
Chapter 4 The Influence of Prenatal Stress and Adverse Birth Outcome on Human Cognitive and Neurological Development Laura M. Glynn and Curt A. Sandman
Chapter 5 Fluid Cognition: A Neglected Aspect of Cognition in Research on Mental Retardation Clancy Blair and Megan Patrick
Chapter 6 Dietary Supplementation with Highly Unsaturated Fatty Acids: Implications for Interventions with Persons with Mental Retardation from Research on Infant Cognitive Development, ADHD, and Other Developmental Disabilities Natalie Sinn and Carlene Wilson
Chapter 7 Screening for Autism in Infants, Children, and Adolescents Kylie M. Gray, Bruce J. Tonge, and Avril V. Brereton
Chapter 8 People with Mental Retardation and Psychopathology, Stress, Affect Regulation and Attachment Carlo Schuengel and Cees G. C. Janssen
Chapter 9 Diagnosis of Depression in People with Developmental Disabilities: Progress and Problems Ann R. Poindexter
Description
International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
Volume 32 of the series offers chapters in language development, residential services research, the intersection of poverty and socio-economic position with intellectual disability, prenatal stress and adverse birth outcome, fluid cognition, dietary habits, and screening for autism.
The wide range of topics covered in these chapters make Volume 32 of the International Review of Research in Mental Retardation a particularly valuable resource for academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as those in neuropsychology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 17th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469621
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123662323
About the Serial Editors
Laraine Glidden Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Mary's College of Maryland, USA