International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 32

Chapter 1 Research in Language Development and Mental Retardation: History, Theories, Findings, and Future Directions Leonard Abbeduto, Yolanda Keller-Bell, Erica Kesin Richmond and Melissa M. Murphy

Chapter 2 Residential Services Research in the Developmental Disabilities Sector John W. Jacobson and Steve Holburn

Chapter 3 The Measurement of Poverty and Socio-Economic Position in Research Involving People with Intellectual Disability Eric Emerson, Hilary Graham, and Chris Hatton

Chapter 4 The Influence of Prenatal Stress and Adverse Birth Outcome on Human Cognitive and Neurological Development Laura M. Glynn and Curt A. Sandman

Chapter 5 Fluid Cognition: A Neglected Aspect of Cognition in Research on Mental Retardation Clancy Blair and Megan Patrick

Chapter 6 Dietary Supplementation with Highly Unsaturated Fatty Acids: Implications for Interventions with Persons with Mental Retardation from Research on Infant Cognitive Development, ADHD, and Other Developmental Disabilities Natalie Sinn and Carlene Wilson

Chapter 7 Screening for Autism in Infants, Children, and Adolescents Kylie M. Gray, Bruce J. Tonge, and Avril V. Brereton

Chapter 8 People with Mental Retardation and Psychopathology, Stress, Affect Regulation and Attachment Carlo Schuengel and Cees G. C. Janssen

Chapter 9 Diagnosis of Depression in People with Developmental Disabilities: Progress and Problems Ann R. Poindexter