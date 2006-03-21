International Review of Research in Mental Retardation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123662316, 9780080463537

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 31

1st Edition

Mental Retardation, Personality, and Motivational Systems

Serial Editors: Laraine Glidden
Serial Volume Editors: Harvey Switzky
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123662316
eBook ISBN: 9780080463537
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st March 2006
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
13125.00
13125.00
13125.00
14000.00
13125.00
13125.00
14000.00
217.23
173.78
173.78
180.00
144.00
144.00
145.00
116.00
116.00
240.00
192.00
192.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
136.00
136.00
198.00
158.40
158.40
135.00
108.00
108.00
225.00
180.00
180.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Twenty- First Century Models of Motivation and Personality in Persons with Intellectual Disability.

Motivating persons with mental retardation.

Self-Determination, Casual Agency, and Mental Retardation.

The Role of Motivation in the Decision Making in Adolescents with Intellectual Disability.

Individual Differences in Interpersonal Relationships for Persons with Mental Retardation.

Diagnosis of Depression in People with Developmental Disabilities: Progress and Problems.

Learning Disabilities and Depressive Episodes.

Motivation and Etiology-Specific Cognitive –Linguistic Profiles.

Motivation and Adaptive Behavior.

Behavior-Analytic Experimental Strategies and Motivational Processes in Persons with Mental Retardation.

Description

Volume 31 of the International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is a thematic exploration of personality and motivation in persons with mental retardation. Looking at a broad spectrum of intellectual disabilities, Mental Retardation, Personality, and Motivational Systems explores motivation as a moderator for performance and individualized effort. Coverage includes discussions of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation in both mentally retarded and non-retarded children, self-determination, interpersonal decision making in adolescents and adults with mental retardation, interpersonal relationships, and the connection between etiological-specific differences and motivation to form "behavioral phenotypes." A final chapter presents a transactional perspective on human ability, relying on constructs of intelligence, cognitive processes, and motivation, with implications for developmental interventions in the lives of persons with mental retardation.

Key Features

  • Explores personality and motivation in persons with mental retardation
  • Discusses intrinsic and extrinsic motivation in both mentally retarded and non-retarded children
  • A useful reference for researchers and scholars in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123662316
eBook ISBN:
9780080463537

Reviews

Praise for the Series
"In 1999... the International Review was reinvigorated... in these volumes one sees evidence of a vibrant, diverse field." —CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

"This book is highly detailed and heavily referenced." —BIOSIS

"Belongs on the shelves of every serious student and researcher whose focal interest is the retarded." —JOURNAL OF BIOLOGICAL PSYCHOLOGY

"Practically every article is of interest for psychologists who are involved with mental retardation." —CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Laraine Glidden Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Mary's College of Maryland, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Harvey Switzky Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.