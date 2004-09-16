International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 29
1st Edition
Table of Contents
R.M. Hodapp, Behavioral Phenotypes: Going Beyond the Two-Group Approach.
R.E. Arendt, J.S. Noland, E.J. Short, and L.T. Singer, Prenatal Drug Exposure and Mental Retardation.
J.M. Fletcher, H. Northrup, S.H. Landry, L.A. Kramer, M.E. Brandt, M. Dennis, M.A. Barnes, S.E. Blaser, H.J. Hannay, K. Copeland, and D.J. Francis, Spina Bifida: Genes, Brain, and Development.
H.C. Cromwell and B.H. King, The Role of the Basal Ganglia in the Expression of Stereotyped, Self-Injurious Behaviors in Developmental Disorders.
L. Ward, Risk Factors for Alzheimer's Disease in Down Syndrome.
J.G. Borkowski, J.J. Lounds, C.W. Noria, J.B. Lefever, K. Weed, D.A. Keogh, and T.L. Whitman, Precursers of Mild Mental Retardation in Children with Adolescent Mothers.
A.A. Scarborough and K.K. Poon, The Ecological Context of Challenging Behavior in Young Children with Developmental Disabilities.
K. Smith, L. Webber, J. Graffam, and C. Wilson, Employment and Intellectual Disability: Achieving Successful Employment Outcomes.
M.L. Wehmeyer, S.J. Smith, S.B. Palmer, D.K. Davies, and S.E. Stock, Technology Use and People with Mental Retardation.
International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.
- No. of pages:
- 385
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 16th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495712
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123662293
Praise for the Series "In 1999... the International Review was reinvigorated... in these volumes one sees evidence of a vibrant, diverse field." —CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY "This book is highly detailed and heavily referenced." —BIOSIS "Belongs on the shelves of every serious student and researcher whose focal interest is the retarded." —JOURNAL OF BIOLOGICAL PSYCHOLOGY "Practically every article is of interest for psychologists who are involved with mental retardation." —CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
Laraine Glidden Serial Editor
