International Review of Research in Mental Retardation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123662293, 9780080495712

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 29

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Laraine Glidden
eBook ISBN: 9780080495712
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123662293
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th September 2004
Page Count: 385
Table of Contents

R.M. Hodapp, Behavioral Phenotypes: Going Beyond the Two-Group Approach.

R.E. Arendt, J.S. Noland, E.J. Short, and L.T. Singer, Prenatal Drug Exposure and Mental Retardation.

J.M. Fletcher, H. Northrup, S.H. Landry, L.A. Kramer, M.E. Brandt, M. Dennis, M.A. Barnes, S.E. Blaser, H.J. Hannay, K. Copeland, and D.J. Francis, Spina Bifida: Genes, Brain, and Development.

H.C. Cromwell and B.H. King, The Role of the Basal Ganglia in the Expression of Stereotyped, Self-Injurious Behaviors in Developmental Disorders.

L. Ward, Risk Factors for Alzheimer's Disease in Down Syndrome.

J.G. Borkowski, J.J. Lounds, C.W. Noria, J.B. Lefever, K. Weed, D.A. Keogh, and T.L. Whitman, Precursers of Mild Mental Retardation in Children with Adolescent Mothers.

A.A. Scarborough and K.K. Poon, The Ecological Context of Challenging Behavior in Young Children with Developmental Disabilities.

K. Smith, L. Webber, J. Graffam, and C. Wilson, Employment and Intellectual Disability: Achieving Successful Employment Outcomes.

M.L. Wehmeyer, S.J. Smith, S.B. Palmer, D.K. Davies, and S.E. Stock, Technology Use and People with Mental Retardation.

Description

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.

Details

No. of pages:
385
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080495712
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123662293

Reviews

Praise for the Series "In 1999... the International Review was reinvigorated... in these volumes one sees evidence of a vibrant, diverse field." —CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY "This book is highly detailed and heavily referenced." —BIOSIS "Belongs on the shelves of every serious student and researcher whose focal interest is the retarded." —JOURNAL OF BIOLOGICAL PSYCHOLOGY "Practically every article is of interest for psychologists who are involved with mental retardation." —CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

