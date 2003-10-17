International Review of Research in Mental Retardation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123662279, 9780080544298

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 27

1st Edition

Language and Communication in Mental Retardation

Serial Editors: Laraine Glidden
Serial Volume Editors: Leonard Abbeduto
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123662279
eBook ISBN: 9780080544298
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 2003
Page Count: 324
Table of Contents

R.S. Chapman, Language and Communication in Individuals with Down Syndrome.

C. Mervis, M.L. Rowe, A.M. Becerra, and B.P. Klein-Tasman, Language Abilities of Individuals with Williams Syndrome.

L. Abbeduto and M.M. Pavetto, Language and Communication in Fragile X Syndrome: Within-Syndrome Commonalities and Differences.

T.E. Coggins, L.B. Olswang, H.C. Olson, and G.R. Timler, On Becoming Socially Competent Communicators: The Challenge for Children with Fetal Alcohol Exposure.

E.C. Merrill, R. Lookadoo, and S. Rilea, Memory, Language Comprehension, and Mental Retardation.

F.A. Conners, Reading Skills and Cognitive Abilities of Individuals with Mental Retardation.

N. Brady, Language Interventions for Children with Mental Retardation.

Description

Language and communication problems have long figured prominently in the definition of mental retardation. Volume 27 of the International Review of Research in Mental Retardation focuses exclusively on these language and communication issues. The pace of research on language learning and use in mental retardation has increased in recent years and taken new direction. This revitalization has been fueled by three factors: 1) advances in genetic technologies allowing investigation of the behavioral phenotypes of well-defined syndromes, 2) an increased emphasis on maximizing abilities of individuals with mental retardation to live and succeed in a broader range of contexts and settings, and 3) theoretical debates concerning the mechanisms of language development and the nature of the human mind.

Contents in Language and Communication in Mental Retardation include syndromes (e.g., Down syndrome, Williams syndrome), domains of language skill (e.g., reading), and intervention strategies.

Key Features

  • Contains the most current research on genetic syndromes, including Williams syndrome, Down syndrome, and fragile X syndrome
  • Outlines the most current research on language and communication intervention for persons with mental retardation
  • Authors consider the implications of the research reviewed for both theory and clinical practice
  • Authors bring state-of-the-art knowledge of cognitive science, developmental science, linguistic, and behavioral genetics to bear on important questions about language and mental retardation
  • Includes new research on long-studied conditions (e.g., Down syndrome) and disorders that are of only recent interest to child language researchers (e.g., fetal alcohol syndrome)
  • Includes a consideration of nonverbal, as well as verbal, communication

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.

Reviews

Praise for the Series
"This book is highly detailed and heavily referenced." --BIOSIS

"Belongs on the shelves of every serious student and researcher whose focal interest is the retarded." --JOURNAL OF BIOLOGICAL PSYCHOLOGY

"Practically every article is of interest for psychologists who are involved with mental retardation." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

Laraine Glidden Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Mary's College of Maryland, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Leonard Abbeduto Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin-Madison, U.S.A.

