International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 26
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface.
D.K. Routh and S.R. Schroeder, A History of Psychological Theory and Research in Mental Retardation since World War II.
B. Tonge and S. Einfield, Psychopathology and Intellectual Disability: The Australian Child to Adult Longitudinal Study.
J.L. Wallander, H.M. Koot, and M.C. Dekker, Psychopathology in Children and Adolescents with Intellectual Disability: Measurement, Prevalence, Course, and Risk.
G. Grant, P. Ramcharan, and P. Goward, Resilience, Family Care, and People with Intellectual Disabilities.
M.G. Valdovinos and S.R. Schroeder, Prevalence and Correlates of Psychotropic Medication Use Among Adults with Developmental Disabilities: 1970 -2000.
M.K. Buell, Integration as Acculturation: Developmental Disability, Deinstitutionalization and Service Delivery Implications.
J.P. Das, Cognitive Aging and Down Syndrome: An Interpretation. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Description
International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
Readership
Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 22nd April 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495705
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123662262
Reviews
"In summing up the book, if any of the subjects covered by one or more of the chapters are within someone's area of interest, this book should be in their library." -CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Laraine Glidden Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Mary's College of Maryland, USA