International Review of Research in Mental Retardation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123662255, 9780080495699

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 25

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Laraine Glidden
eBook ISBN: 9780080495699
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123662255
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th February 2002
Page Count: 298
Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface.

C.J. Dunst, T. Humphries, and C.M. Trivette, Characterizations of the Competence of Parents of Young Children with Disabilities.

D. Spiker, G.C. Boyce, and L.K. Boyce, Parent-Child Interactions When Young Children Have Disabilities.

J.F. Kelly and C.L. Booth, The Early Child Care Study of Children with Special Needs.

R. Young and N. Brewer, Diagnosis of Autistic Disorder: Problems and New Directions.

J.S. Leffert and G.N. Siperstein, Social Cognition: A Key to Understanding Adaptive Behavior in Individuals with Mild Mental Retardation.

R.A. Cummins, Proxy Responding for Subjective Well-Being: A Review.

C. Hatton, People with Intellectual Disabilities from Ethnic Minority Communities in the United States and the United Kingdom.

W.A. Sparrow and R.H. Day, Perception and Action in Mental Retardation. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.

Description

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.

Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080495699
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123662255

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This book is highly detailed and heavily referenced." @source:--BIOSIS @qu:"Belongs on the shelves of every serious student and researcher whose focal interest is the retarded." @source:--JOURNAL OF BIOLOGICAL PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"Practically every article is of interest for psychologists who are involved with mental retardation." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

Laraine Glidden Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Mary's College of Maryland, USA

