International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface.
C.J. Dunst, T. Humphries, and C.M. Trivette, Characterizations of the Competence of Parents of Young Children with Disabilities.
D. Spiker, G.C. Boyce, and L.K. Boyce, Parent-Child Interactions When Young Children Have Disabilities.
J.F. Kelly and C.L. Booth, The Early Child Care Study of Children with Special Needs.
R. Young and N. Brewer, Diagnosis of Autistic Disorder: Problems and New Directions.
J.S. Leffert and G.N. Siperstein, Social Cognition: A Key to Understanding Adaptive Behavior in Individuals with Mild Mental Retardation.
R.A. Cummins, Proxy Responding for Subjective Well-Being: A Review.
C. Hatton, People with Intellectual Disabilities from Ethnic Minority Communities in the United States and the United Kingdom.
W.A. Sparrow and R.H. Day, Perception and Action in Mental Retardation. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Description
International Review of Research in Mental Retardation is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of mental retardation. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
Readership
Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.
