International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 23
1st Edition
Austism
Table of Contents
S. Rogers, Diagnosis of Autism Before the Age of Three.
K. Horvath, J.T. Tildon, C. Stodgell, J.L. Ingram, and S.L. Hyman, The Role of Candidate Genes in Unraveling the Genetics of Autism.
F. Volkmar and A. Klin, Asperger's Disorder and Higher Functioning Autism: Same or Different?
N. Minshew, C. Johnson, and B. Luna, The Cognitive and Neural Basis of Autism: A Disorder of Complex Information Processing and Dysfunction of Neocortical Systems.
S. Baron-Cohen, Theory of Mind and Autism: A Review.
P. Mundy and R. Neal, Neural Polasticity, Joint Attention and Autistic Development Pathology.
H. Tager-Flusberg, Understanding the Language and Communicative Impairments in Autism.
C. Dissanayake and M. Sigman, Attachment and Emotional Responsiveness in Children with Autism.
M. Seltzer, M.W. Krauss, G.I. Orsmond, and C. Vestal, Families of Adolescents and Adults with Autism: Uncharted Territory.
Description
This special thematic volume on Autism in the International Review of Research in Mental Retardation series provides a comprehensive overview of research on autism today. Coverage includes discussion of the genetics, diagnosis, neural and cognitive basis, and development of autism, as well as an exploration of the effects of autism on language, attachment, and emotional responsiveness. A final chapter examines the psychological impact that raising an autistic child has on the family.
Readership
Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 2nd October 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123662231
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Belongs on the shelves of every serious student and researcher whose focal interest is the retarded." @source:--JOURNAL OF BIOLOGICAL PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"Practically every article is of interest for psychologists who are involved with mental retardation." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Laraine Glidden Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Mary's College of Maryland, USA