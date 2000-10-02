International Review of Research in Mental Retardation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123662231

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 23

1st Edition

Austism

Serial Editors: Laraine Glidden
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123662231
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd October 2000
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

S. Rogers, Diagnosis of Autism Before the Age of Three.

K. Horvath, J.T. Tildon, C. Stodgell, J.L. Ingram, and S.L. Hyman, The Role of Candidate Genes in Unraveling the Genetics of Autism.

F. Volkmar and A. Klin, Asperger's Disorder and Higher Functioning Autism: Same or Different?

N. Minshew, C. Johnson, and B. Luna, The Cognitive and Neural Basis of Autism: A Disorder of Complex Information Processing and Dysfunction of Neocortical Systems.

S. Baron-Cohen, Theory of Mind and Autism: A Review.

P. Mundy and R. Neal, Neural Polasticity, Joint Attention and Autistic Development Pathology.

H. Tager-Flusberg, Understanding the Language and Communicative Impairments in Autism.

C. Dissanayake and M. Sigman, Attachment and Emotional Responsiveness in Children with Autism.

M. Seltzer, M.W. Krauss, G.I. Orsmond, and C. Vestal, Families of Adolescents and Adults with Autism: Uncharted Territory.

Description

This special thematic volume on Autism in the International Review of Research in Mental Retardation series provides a comprehensive overview of research on autism today. Coverage includes discussion of the genetics, diagnosis, neural and cognitive basis, and development of autism, as well as an exploration of the effects of autism on language, attachment, and emotional responsiveness. A final chapter examines the psychological impact that raising an autistic child has on the family.

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology.

Details

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Belongs on the shelves of every serious student and researcher whose focal interest is the retarded." @source:--JOURNAL OF BIOLOGICAL PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"Practically every article is of interest for psychologists who are involved with mental retardation." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

Laraine Glidden Serial Editor

St. Mary's College of Maryland, USA

