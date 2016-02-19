International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 9
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Norman Ellis
eBook ISBN: 9780080857879
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1978
Page Count: 300
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th June 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080857879
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Norman Ellis Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA, UNIVERSITY, ALABAMA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.