International Review of Research in Mental Retardation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123662033, 9780080857817

International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 3

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Norman Ellis
eBook ISBN: 9780080857817
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 287
No. of pages:
287
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080857817

About the Serial Editors

Norman Ellis Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA, UNIVERSITY, ALABAMA

