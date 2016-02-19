International Review of Research in Mental Retardation, Volume 15
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Norman Bray
eBook ISBN: 9780080857930
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1988
Page Count: 268
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th November 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080857930
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Norman Bray Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Alabama, Birmingham, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.