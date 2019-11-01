International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128171738

International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 57

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert Hodapp Deborah Fidler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128171738
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
293.59
249.55
210.00
178.50
145.00
123.25
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Peer mentoring and the development of friendships between individuals with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities
Lindsay Sarah Athamanah
2. Health issues across adulthood in Down syndrome: A view from multiple databases
Robert M. Hodapp
3. Mindfulness interventions in Developmental Disabilities: Issues and Possibilities
Susan Hepburn
4. Reading Interventions for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: A Review
R. A. Sevcik
5. Communication system identification for individuals with complex communication needs: The need for effective feature matching
Alexandra Da Fonte
6. Grammatical abilities of school-age children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Fragile X syndrome
Audra Sterling

Description

International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 57 in the series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors who discuss Peer mentoring and the development of friendships between individuals with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities, Health issues across adulthood in Down Syndrome: a view from multiple databases, Mindfulness interventions in developmental disabilities: issues and possibilities, Reading Interventions for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities: a review, Communication system identification for individuals with complex communication needs, and much more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities series

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Research in Developmental Disabilities

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128171738

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Robert Hodapp Serial Editor

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Deborah Fidler

Deborah Fidler Serial Editor

Dr. Deborah Fidler is a Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University. Her research expertise is in the area of early development in individuals with neurogenetic syndromes, with a particular focus on the behavioral phenotype in Down syndrome and its implications for intervention and educational practice.

Affiliations and Expertise

Human Development and Family Studies, Colorado State University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.