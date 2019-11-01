International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 57
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Peer mentoring and the development of friendships between individuals with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities
Lindsay Sarah Athamanah
2. Health issues across adulthood in Down syndrome: A view from multiple databases
Robert M. Hodapp
3. Mindfulness interventions in Developmental Disabilities: Issues and Possibilities
Susan Hepburn
4. Reading Interventions for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: A Review
R. A. Sevcik
5. Communication system identification for individuals with complex communication needs: The need for effective feature matching
Alexandra Da Fonte
6. Grammatical abilities of school-age children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Fragile X syndrome
Audra Sterling
Description
International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 57 in the series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors who discuss Peer mentoring and the development of friendships between individuals with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities, Health issues across adulthood in Down Syndrome: a view from multiple databases, Mindfulness interventions in developmental disabilities: issues and possibilities, Reading Interventions for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities: a review, Communication system identification for individuals with complex communication needs, and much more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128171738
About the Serial Editors
Robert Hodapp Serial Editor
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Deborah Fidler Serial Editor
Dr. Deborah Fidler is a Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University. Her research expertise is in the area of early development in individuals with neurogenetic syndromes, with a particular focus on the behavioral phenotype in Down syndrome and its implications for intervention and educational practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Human Development and Family Studies, Colorado State University, USA