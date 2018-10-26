International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 55
Table of Contents
1. Early Communication Interventions for Young Children With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: The Roles of Natural Communication Partners
Elizabeth E. Biggs and Hedda Meadan
2. Social Information Processing in Williams Syndrome
Alexandra P. Key and Ashley Katzenstein
3. Neural Correlates of Sensory Abnormalities Across Developmental Disabilities
Garrett J. Cardon
4. A Review of Diagnosis and Service Disparities Among Children With Autism From Racial and Ethnic Minority Groups in the United States
Amber M. Angell, Allison Empey, and Katharine E. Zuckerman
5. Comorbid Behavior Problems Among Youth With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: A Developmental Focus
Yasamine Bolourian and Jan Blacher
6. Literature Review of Employment Outcomes for Adults With Intellectual and Developmental Disability
Xueqin Qian, Clare Papay, Pang Chaxiong, and David R. Johnson
International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 55, provides a scholarly look at research on the causes, effects, classification systems and syndromes of developmental disabilities. Chapters in this new release include topics such as, Sensory Dysfunction Across Developmental Disabilities, The Role of natural communication partners in early communicate interventions for children with IDD, Adult employment in ID, The Future of Interventions to Foster Early Motor Development in Children with IDD, Developmental Perspectives of Problem Behaviors in DD. Contributors in this ongoing series come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
About the Serial Editors
Robert Hodapp Serial Editor
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Deborah Fidler Serial Editor
Dr. Deborah Fidler is a Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University. Her research expertise is in the area of early development in individuals with neurogenetic syndromes, with a particular focus on the behavioral phenotype in Down syndrome and its implications for intervention and educational practice.
Human Development and Family Studies, Colorado State University, USA