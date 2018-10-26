International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128150900, 9780128155165

International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 55

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert Hodapp Deborah Fidler
eBook ISBN: 9780128155165
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128150900
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2018
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.41
191.60
210.00
178.50
150.00
127.50
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
145.00
123.25
150.00
127.50
293.59
249.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Early Communication Interventions for Young Children With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: The Roles of Natural Communication Partners
Elizabeth E. Biggs and Hedda Meadan
2. Social Information Processing in Williams Syndrome
Alexandra P. Key and Ashley Katzenstein
3. Neural Correlates of Sensory Abnormalities Across Developmental Disabilities
Garrett J. Cardon
4. A Review of Diagnosis and Service Disparities Among Children With Autism From Racial and Ethnic Minority Groups in the United States
Amber M. Angell, Allison Empey, and Katharine E. Zuckerman
5. Comorbid Behavior Problems Among Youth With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: A Developmental Focus
Yasamine Bolourian and Jan Blacher
6. Literature Review of Employment Outcomes for Adults With Intellectual and Developmental Disability
Xueqin Qian, Clare Papay, Pang Chaxiong, and David R. Johnson

Description

International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 55, provides a scholarly look at research on the causes, effects, classification systems and syndromes of developmental disabilities. Chapters in this new release include topics such as, Sensory Dysfunction Across Developmental Disabilities, The Role of natural communication partners in early communicate interventions for children with IDD, Adult employment in ID, The Future of Interventions to Foster Early Motor Development in Children with IDD, Developmental Perspectives of Problem Behaviors in DD. Contributors in this ongoing series come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.

Key Features

  • Provides the most recent scholarly research on the study of developmental disabilities
  • Contains a vast range of perspectives, with many topics covered
  • Presents an excellent resource for academic researchers

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology as well as neuropsychology

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155165
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128150900

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Robert Hodapp Serial Editor

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Deborah Fidler

Deborah Fidler Serial Editor

Dr. Deborah Fidler is a Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University. Her research expertise is in the area of early development in individuals with neurogenetic syndromes, with a particular focus on the behavioral phenotype in Down syndrome and its implications for intervention and educational practice.

Affiliations and Expertise

Human Development and Family Studies, Colorado State University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.