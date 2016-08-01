International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 50
1st Edition
Fifty Years of Research in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
Table of Contents
- Serial Editors
- Preface
- 1. Blurring Boundaries, Continuing Change: The Next 50Years of Research in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
- 1. History of IDD Research: Controversies and Multiple Sources
- 2. Charting Recent Changes in IDD Research
- 3. Looking to the Next 50Years
- 4. Conclusion
- 2. The Central Role of Etiology in Science and Practice in Intellectual Disability
- 1. Evolving Etiology-Related Research Questions
- 2. Methodological Issues in Research on Neurogenetic Disorders of Intellectual Disability
- 3. Etiology Research and Treatment
- 4. Conclusions
- 3. Language Development in Individuals With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: From Phenotypes to Treatments
- 1. Language Development in Down Syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, and Williams Syndrome
- 2. Language as a Target of Treatment and Index of Treatment Efficacy
- 3. Conclusion
- 4. Memory and Learning in Intellectual Disability
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Study of Long-Term Memory in Intellectual Disability
- 3. Short-Term Memory, Working Memory, and Learning in Intellectual Disability
- 4. Memory and Learning in Intellectual Disability: A Neurobiological Perspective
- 5. Conclusion
- Glossary
- 5. Social Development Research in ID/DD
- 1. Similarities and Differences in Social Development
- 2. Developmental Difference in Social Communication Gestures
- 3. Similar Sequences in Social Communication Skills
- 4. Intervening on Social Communication
- 5. Are Friendships of Children With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Similar to Typical Children?
- 6. Interventions for Peer Relationships and Friendship Development
- 7. Task-Related Social Behavior
- 8. Measurement Challenges in Social Development
- 9. Summary
- 6. Do Children With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Have a Negative Impact on Other Family Members? The Case for Rejecting a Negative Narrativea
- 1. Asking “Standard” or Consistent Questions, and Making Comparisons
- 2. The Problem of Sample Biases
- 3. Explaining the Variability in Parental Well-Being
- 4. Asking Questions About Positive Outcomes
- 5. Families as Systems
- 6. Moving Beyond Individual Variables
- 7. Four Foci for Future Research
- 8. Conclusions
- 7. Families of Adolescents and Adults With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
- 1. Parent Well-being and the Parent–Child Relationship in Families of Adolescents and Adults With IDD
- 2. Marital Quality in Families of Adolescents and Adults With IDD
- 3. Relationships and Well-being Among Siblings of Adolescents and Adults With IDD
- 4. Summary of Past and Present Research
- 5. Directions for Future Research With Families of Adolescents and Adults With IDD
- 8. Early Identification and Early Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder
- 1. What Are Infant Sibling Studies Teaching Us About Intervening in Infants and Toddlers?
- 2. Method
- 3. Studies of Treatments for Associated Symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder
- 4. Implementation Science and the Appearance of True Effectiveness Studies
- 5. Studies Focused on Supporting American Families and Children With Limited Resources
- 6. Interventions for High-Risk Infants
- 7. Methodological Concerns in Early Intervention Research
- 8. New Designs
- 9. Psychiatric Disorders in People With Intellectual Disabilities: Steps Toward Eliminating Research and Clinical Care Disparities
- Challenge 1: What Do We Call This Subspecialty?
- Challenge 2: An Inadequately Trained Mental Health Workforce With Limited Awareness of Psychiatric Disorders in People With Intellectual Disabilities and Limited Motivation to Serve Them
- Challenge 3: Making Appropriate Psychiatric Diagnoses and Meeting Needs for Nuanced Measures of Outcome in Targeted Clinical Trials and Other Interventions
- Challenge 4: The Systematic Exclusion of People With Low IQs in Psychiatric and Mental Health Research Programs and Clinical Trials
- Recommendations to Transform Research and Clinical Care for People With Intellectual Disabilities
- Index
Description
International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities provides an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, and syndromes, etc. of developmental disabilities. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
Key Features
- Provides the most recent scholarly research in the study of developmental disabilities
- A vast range of perspectives is offered, with many topics covered
- Presents an excellent resource for academic researchers
Readership
Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 1st August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128051788
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128047866
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"Belongs on the shelf of every serious student and researcher." --Journal of Biological Psychology
About the Serial Volume Editors
Robert Hodapp Serial Volume Editor
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Deborah Fidler Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Deborah Fidler is a Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University. Her research expertise is in the area of early development in individuals with neurogenetic syndromes, with a particular focus on the behavioral phenotype in Down syndrome and its implications for intervention and educational practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Human Development and Family Studies, Colorado State University, USA