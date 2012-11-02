International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 43
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Serial Editor
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Health Care for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: An Integrated DD Health Home Model
1 Introduction
2 The Health Care Landscape
3 The DD Health Home Model
4 Outcomes and Evidence for Efficacy of the Model
5 Conclusions and Lessons Learned
References
Chapter Two. Early Diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder: Progress, Challenges, and Remaining Questions for Families and Professionals
1 Introduction
2 The Challenging Historical Context of ASD
3 Barriers to Early Identification and Diagnosis
4 Diagnostic Process
5 Aftermath: Parent Processing of ASD Diagnosis
6 Final Thoughts
7 Summary
References
Chapter Three. Processing of Non-Speech Auditory Stimuli in Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders: The Impact of Stimulus Characteristics
1 Introduction
2 Studies Examining Responses to Pitch (Frequency)
3 Studies Examining Responses to Loudness (Intensity)
4 Studies Examining Responses to Stimulus Timing
5 Studies Examining Responses to Spatial Location
6 Studies Examining Responses to Filtering Demands
7 Conclusions
References
Chapter Four. Issues in Estimating Developmental Level and Cognitive Function in Rett Syndrome
1 Introduction
2 Methods
3 Results
4 Discussion
Acknowledgement
References
Appendix A
Chapter Five. Examining Family Involvement in Regular and Special Education: Lessons to be Learned for Both Sides
1 Introduction
2 Regular Education
3 Special Education
4 Discussion
5 Directions for Future Research in Special Education and Regular Education
References
Chapter Six. Transitions to Adulthood: De- and Re-construction
1 Introduction
2 Background and Longitudinal Methodology
3 Transition Dimensions
4 Rewards and Other Positive Outcomes
5 Longitudinal Perspectives on Transition
6 Predicting Parent Well-being during Transition
7 Discussion, Reconstruction, and Recommendations
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Robert Hodapp Series Volume Editor
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA