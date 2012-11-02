International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123982612, 9780123982896

International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities, Volume 43

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Robert Hodapp
eBook ISBN: 9780123982896
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123982612
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd November 2012
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
212.68
180.78
210.00
178.50
160.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
212.68
180.78
124.00
105.40
204.00
173.40
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Serial Editor

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Health Care for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: An Integrated DD Health Home Model

1 Introduction

2 The Health Care Landscape

3 The DD Health Home Model

4 Outcomes and Evidence for Efficacy of the Model

5 Conclusions and Lessons Learned

References

Chapter Two. Early Diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder: Progress, Challenges, and Remaining Questions for Families and Professionals

1 Introduction

2 The Challenging Historical Context of ASD

3 Barriers to Early Identification and Diagnosis

4 Diagnostic Process

5 Aftermath: Parent Processing of ASD Diagnosis

6 Final Thoughts

7 Summary

References

Chapter Three. Processing of Non-Speech Auditory Stimuli in Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders: The Impact of Stimulus Characteristics

1 Introduction

2 Studies Examining Responses to Pitch (Frequency)

3 Studies Examining Responses to Loudness (Intensity)

4 Studies Examining Responses to Stimulus Timing

5 Studies Examining Responses to Spatial Location

6 Studies Examining Responses to Filtering Demands

7 Conclusions

References

Chapter Four. Issues in Estimating Developmental Level and Cognitive Function in Rett Syndrome

1 Introduction

2 Methods

3 Results

4 Discussion

Acknowledgement

References

Appendix A

Chapter Five. Examining Family Involvement in Regular and Special Education: Lessons to be Learned for Both Sides

1 Introduction

2 Regular Education

3 Special Education

4 Discussion

5 Directions for Future Research in Special Education and Regular Education

References

Chapter Six. Transitions to Adulthood: De- and Re-construction

1 Introduction

2 Background and Longitudinal Methodology

3 Transition Dimensions

4 Rewards and Other Positive Outcomes

5 Longitudinal Perspectives on Transition

6 Predicting Parent Well-being during Transition

7 Discussion, Reconstruction, and Recommendations

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of developmental disabilities. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
Volume 43 of the series offers chapters on a variety of themes.

Key Features

  • Provides the most recent scholarly research in the study of developmental disabilities
  • A vast range of perspectives is offered, and many topics are covered
  • An excellent resource for academic researchers

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123982896
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123982612

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Robert Hodapp Series Volume Editor

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.