International Review of Neurobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668332, 9780080857671

International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 33

1st Edition

Serial Editors: John Smythies Ronald Bradley
eBook ISBN: 9780080857671
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th March 1992
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
198.00
168.30
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

S.G. Shirley, Olfaction. J.J. Buccafusco, Neuropharmacologic and Behavioral Actions of Clonidine: Interactions with Central Neurotransmitters. G.S. Stent, W.B. Kristan, Jr., S.A. Torrence, K.A. French, and D.A. Weisblat, Development of tahe Leech Nervous System. A. Stelzer, GABAA Receptors Control the Excitability of Neuronal Populations. F.F. Weight, Cellular and Molecular Physiology of Alcohol Actions in the Nervous System. Index.

Description

Published since 1959, this serial presents in-depth reviews of key topics in neuroscience, from molecules to behavior. The serial stays keenly atuned to recent developments through the contributions of first-class experts in the many fields of neuroscience. Neuroscientists as well as clinicians, psychologists, physiologists and pharmacoloists will find this serial an indispensable addition to their library.

Readership

Neuroscientists, biophysicists, neurologists, and psychologists.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080857671

Reviews

@qu:The seven research articles herein comprise a thorough review of a large portion of neurobiological research today @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS/RRM

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

John Smythies Serial Editor

John Smythies is a neuropsychiatrist and neuroscientist and has made significant contributions to both these disciplines. Together with Humphrey Osmond he developed the first biochemical theory of schizophrenia—the transmethylation hypothesis. This has recently come back into focus following the finding that DNA methylation is abnormal in schizophrenia. He has made extensive contributions to knowledge in a number of fields including the neuropharmacology of psychedelic drugs; the functional neuroanatomy of synapses with particular regard to the role of synaptic plasticity, endocytosis and redox factors ; the role in the brain of orthoquinone metabolites of catecholamines; and, in particular, theories of brain-consciousness relations. More recently he has worked on epigenetic processes in information processing in the brain, and the functional neuroanatomy of the claustrum. Smythies has served as President of the International Society of Psychoneuroendocrinology from 1970-1974, Consultant to the World Health Organization from 1963-1968, and Editor of the International Review of Neurobiology from 1958-1991. He was elected a member of the Athenaeum in 1968. He has published over 240 scientific papers and sixteen books. Smythies has held positions as the Charles Byron Ireland Professor of Psychiatric Research at the University of Alabama Medical Center at Birmingham, Visiting Scholar at the Center for Brain and Cognition, University of California San Diego, and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Neurology, University College London.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Neurology, National Hospital

Ronald Bradley Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.