International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 11
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Carl C. Pfeiffer John R. Smythies
eBook ISBN: 9780080857459
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 383
Details
- No. of pages:
- 383
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080857459
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Carl C. Pfeiffer Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
New Jersey Psychiafric lnsfitute Princeton, New Jersey
John R. Smythies Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychological Medicine University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.