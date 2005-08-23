International Review of Neurobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668660, 9780080918921

International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 65

1st Edition

Editors: Ronald Bradley R. Adron Harris Peter Jenner
eBook ISBN: 9780080918921
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668660
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd August 2005
Page Count: 312

Table of Contents

Insulin Resistance: Cause and Consequences; Antidepressant-Induced Manic Conversion: A Developmentally-Informed Synthesis of the Literature; Sites of Alcohol and Volatile Anesthetic Action on Glycine Receptors; Role of the Orbitofrontal Cortex in Reinforcement; Processing and Inhibitory Control: Evidence from FMRI Studies in Healthy Human Subjects; Common Substrates of Dysphoria in Stimulant Drug Abuse and Primary Depression: Therapeutic Targets; The role of cAMP response element (CRE) binding proteins in mediating stress induced vulnerability to drug abuse; GPCR deorphanizations; MECHANISTIC CONNECTIONS BETWEEN GLUCOSE/LIPID DISTURBANCES AND WEIGHT GAIN INDUCED BY ANTIPSYCHOTIC DRUGS;
Serotonin Firing Activity as a Marker for Mood Disorders: Lessons from Knockout Mice.

Description

Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918921
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668660

About the Editors

Ronald Bradley Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.

R. Adron Harris Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas, USA

Peter Jenner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division

