International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 65

Insulin Resistance: Cause and Consequences;
Antidepressant-Induced Manic Conversion: A Developmentally-Informed Synthesis of the Literature;
Sites of Alcohol and Volatile Anesthetic Action on Glycine Receptors;
Role of the Orbitofrontal Cortex in Reinforcement; Processing and Inhibitory Control: Evidence from FMRI Studies in Healthy Human Subjects;
Common Substrates of Dysphoria in Stimulant Drug Abuse and Primary Depression: Therapeutic Targets;
The role of cAMP response element (CRE) binding proteins in mediating stress induced vulnerability to drug abuse;
GPCR deorphanizations;
MECHANISTIC CONNECTIONS BETWEEN GLUCOSE/LIPID DISTURBANCES AND WEIGHT GAIN INDUCED BY ANTIPSYCHOTIC DRUGS;
Serotonin Firing Activity as a Marker for Mood Disorders: Lessons from Knockout Mice.
Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research.
Neuroscientists, neurologists.
- 312
- English
- © Academic Press 2005
- 23rd August 2005
- Academic Press
- 9780080918921
- 9780123668660
Ronald Bradley Editor
Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.
R. Adron Harris Editor
University of Texas, USA
Peter Jenner Editor
King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division