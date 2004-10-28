International Review of Neurobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668622, 9780080495521

International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 62

1st Edition

Editors: Ronald Bradley R. Adron Harris Peter Jenner
eBook ISBN: 9780080495521
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668622
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 2004
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

GABAa Receptor Structure-Function Studies: A Reexamination in Light of New Acetylcholine Receptor Structures; Dopamine Mechanisms and Cocaine Reward; Proteolytic Dysfunction in Neurodegenerative Disorders; Neuroimaging Studies in Bipolar Children and Adolescents; Chemosensory G-protein Coupled Receptor Signaling in the Brain; Distrubances of Emotion Regulation after Focal Brain Lesions; The use of c Elegans in Molecular Neuropharmacology.

Description

Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research.

Readership

Neuroscientists and neurologists.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080495521
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668622

About the Editors

Ronald Bradley Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.

R. Adron Harris Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas, USA

Peter Jenner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division

