International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Behavioral Mechanisms and the Neurobiology of Conditioned Sexual Responding NMDA Receptors in Alcoholism Processing and Representation of Species-Specific Communication Calls in the Auditory System of Bats Central Nervous System Control of Micturition The Structure and Physiology of the Rat Auditory System: An Overview Neurobiology of Cat and Human Behavior
Description
Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research. This volume is a collection of articles covering recent advances in the field of neurobiology. Topics covered include behavioral mechanisms and the neurobiology of conditioned sexual responding; NMDA receptors in alcoholism; processing and representation of species-specific communication calls in the auditory system of bats; central nervous system control of micturition; the structure and physiology of the rat auditory system; and neurobiology of cat and human sexual behavior.
Readership
Neuroscientists and neurologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 10th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080544250
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123668578
Reviews
Praise for the Series: "Invaluable reading for all biologists." - NATURE "A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." - CHOICE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ronald Bradley Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.
R. Adron Harris Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, USA
Peter Jenner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division