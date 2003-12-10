International Review of Neurobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668578, 9780080544250

International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 56

1st Edition

Editors: Ronald Bradley R. Adron Harris Peter Jenner
eBook ISBN: 9780080544250
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668578
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th December 2003
Page Count: 244
Table of Contents

Behavioral Mechanisms and the Neurobiology of Conditioned Sexual Responding NMDA Receptors in Alcoholism Processing and Representation of Species-Specific Communication Calls in the Auditory System of Bats Central Nervous System Control of Micturition The Structure and Physiology of the Rat Auditory System: An Overview Neurobiology of Cat and Human Behavior

Description

Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research. This volume is a collection of articles covering recent advances in the field of neurobiology. Topics covered include behavioral mechanisms and the neurobiology of conditioned sexual responding; NMDA receptors in alcoholism; processing and representation of species-specific communication calls in the auditory system of bats; central nervous system control of micturition; the structure and physiology of the rat auditory system; and neurobiology of cat and human sexual behavior.

Readership

Neuroscientists and neurologists.

Praise for the Series: "Invaluable reading for all biologists." - NATURE "A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." - CHOICE

Ronald Bradley Editor

Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.

R. Adron Harris Editor

University of Texas, USA

Peter Jenner Editor

King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division

