International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 56

Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research. This volume is a collection of articles covering recent advances in the field of neurobiology. Topics covered include behavioral mechanisms and the neurobiology of conditioned sexual responding; NMDA receptors in alcoholism; processing and representation of species-specific communication calls in the auditory system of bats; central nervous system control of micturition; the structure and physiology of the rat auditory system; and neurobiology of cat and human sexual behavior.