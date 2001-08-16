International Review of Neurobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668486, 9780080544243

International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 48

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ronald Bradley R. Adron Harris Peter Jenner
eBook ISBN: 9780080544243
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th August 2001
Page Count: 270
Table of Contents

Assembly and Intracellular Trafficking of Gaba A Receptors. Subcellular Localization and Regulation of Gaba A receptors and Associated Proteins. D-1 Dopamine Receptors. Molecular Modeling of Ligand-Gated Ion Channels, Progress and Challenges. Alzheimer's Disease: Its Diagnosis and Pathogenesis.

Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research.

Researchers and graduate students in neuroscience, cell genetics, pharmacology, biology, and physiology.

Ronald Bradley Serial Volume Editor

Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.

R. Adron Harris Serial Volume Editor

University of Texas, Austin, USA

Peter Jenner Serial Volume Editor

King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division

