International Review of Neurobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668387, 9780080857725

International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ronald Bradley Robert Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780080857725
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th October 1995
Page Count: 372
Table of Contents

A.L. Morrow, Regulation of GABAA Receptor Function and Gene Expression in the Central Nervous System.

R. Hitzemann, Y. Qian, S. Kanes, K. Dains, and B. Hitzemann, Genetics and the Organization of the Basal Ganglia.

P.J. Whiting, R.M. McKernan, and K.A. Wafford, Structure and Pharmacology of Vertebrate GABAA Receptor Subtypes.

B. Borowsky and B.J. Hoffman, Neurotransmitter Transporters: Molecular Biology, Function, and Regulation.

M.B. Jackson, Presynaptic Excitability.

B.D. Sloley and A.V. Juorio, Monoamine Neurotransmitters in Invertebrates and Vertebrates: An Examination of the Diverse Enzymatic Pathways Utilized to Synthesize and Inactivate Biogenic Amines.

G.P. Reynolds, Neurotransmitter Systems in Schizophrenia.

T. Müller and H. Kettenmann, Physiology of Bergmann Glial Cells. Chapter References. Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.

Description

Published since 1959, this serial stays up-to-date with current topics in neuroscience; the contributors are first-class experts in their fields. Volume 38 of International Review of Neurobiology presents in-depth reviews on GABAA and other transmitter systems and mechanisms, the genetics of the basal ganglia, the Bergmann glial cell, and the modes of action of monoamines at the cellular level. Neuroscientists will find particularly useful the recent studies on the molecular biology of neurotransmitter transporters.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Structure, pharmacology, and regulation of GABAA

  • Bergmann glial cell physiology
  • Abnormalities of transmitter systems in schizophrenia
  • Research in genetic influences on the basal ganglia
  • Presynaptic electrophysiology measurements Monoamines as stimulators and inhibitors of cellular mechanisms
  • Molecular biology of neurotransmitter transporters

Readership

Researchers, clinicians, and graduate students in neuroscience, genetics, pharmacology, biology, and physiology.

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080857725

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ronald Bradley Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.

Robert Harris Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.

