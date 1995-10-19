International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 38

A.L. Morrow, Regulation of GABAA Receptor Function and Gene Expression in the Central Nervous System.

R. Hitzemann, Y. Qian, S. Kanes, K. Dains, and B. Hitzemann, Genetics and the Organization of the Basal Ganglia.

P.J. Whiting, R.M. McKernan, and K.A. Wafford, Structure and Pharmacology of Vertebrate GABAA Receptor Subtypes.

B. Borowsky and B.J. Hoffman, Neurotransmitter Transporters: Molecular Biology, Function, and Regulation.

M.B. Jackson, Presynaptic Excitability.

B.D. Sloley and A.V. Juorio, Monoamine Neurotransmitters in Invertebrates and Vertebrates: An Examination of the Diverse Enzymatic Pathways Utilized to Synthesize and Inactivate Biogenic Amines.

G.P. Reynolds, Neurotransmitter Systems in Schizophrenia.

T. Müller and H. Kettenmann, Physiology of Bergmann Glial Cells. Chapter References. Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.