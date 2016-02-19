International Review of Neurobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668349, 9780080857688

International Review of Neurobiology, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Ronald Bradley
eBook ISBN: 9780080857688
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th March 1992
Page Count: 410
Table of Contents

J.P. Schwartz, Neurotransmitters as Neurotrophic Factors: A New Set of Functions. R.L. Lukas and M. Bencherif, Heterogeneity and Regulation of Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors. D. Fields and P.G. Nelson, Activity-Dependent Development of the Vertebrate Nervous System. C.M. M*aduller, A Role for Glial Cells in Activity-Dependent Central Nervous Plasticity? Review and Hypothesis. I. Wessler, Acetylcholine at Motor Nerves: Storage, Release, and Presynaptic Modulation (Autoreceptors and Adrenergic Receptors). Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.

Description

Published since 1959, this serial presents in-depth reviews of key topics in neuroscience, from molecules to behavior. The serial stays keenly atuned to recent developments through the contributions of first-class experts in the many fields of neuroscience. Neuroscientists as well as clinicians, psychologists, physiologists and pharmacoloists will find this serial an indispensable addition to their library.

Readership

Neuroscientists, biophysicists, neurologists, and psychologists.

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080857688

Reviews

@qu:The seven research articles herein comprise a thorough review of a large portion of neurobiological research today @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS/RRM

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Ronald Bradley Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.

