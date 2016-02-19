International Review of Forestry Research
1st Edition
Volume 1
International Review of Forestry Research, Volume 1 is a collection of reviews and summaries of world literature concerning defined problem areas in forestry research.
This book is composed of seven chapters, and starts with a general survey of the historical development of international forestry research, specifically in Central Europe, since the origin of forest management and of forestry as a science lies on it. This historical development includes historical methods in the practice of forest science, human influences, economics, culture, and laws. The subsequent chapters describe the methods for improvement of forest growth on swamps, the concept of nutrient requirement in forestry, and the methods for determining nutrient requirements of forest trees and stands. These topics are followed by discussions on the biological and environmental aspects of forest site appraisal systems; the anatomy, chemistry, and physiology of bark; and advances in the physiology and biochemistry of tree seeds during maturation, storage, and germination. The concluding chapter considers the development of harmonious control in agricultural, horticultural, and forestry crops, as well as the human influence on regulation and determination of insect populations.
This book will prove useful to forest scientists, research workers, teachers, advanced students, administrators, economists, and forest and land managers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
History of the International Science of Forestry with Special Consideration of Central Europe
I. The Importance of Historical Retrospect in Forestry
II. General Survey of the Development of Forestry
III. Research in the History of Forestry
IV. The Development of Forestry Literature and Forestry Training and Research in Germany
V. The Development of Forestry Literature and Forestry Training and Research in France
References
Improvement of Forest Growth on Poorly Drained Peat Soils
I. Introductory Background Information
II. General Discussion of Poorly Drained Peat Soils
III. Classification of Swamps for Forest Improvement Purposes
IV. Water Relations of Peat Soils
V. Drainage Technique
VI. Silvicultural Aspects of Drained Areas
VII. Fertilization of Peat Soils
VIII. Examples of Tree Growth on Drained Swamps
IX. Conclusions
References
Determination of Nutrient Requirements of Forest Stands
I. Introduction
II. Various Approaches in Forest Nutrition Research
III. Critical Discussion of Some of the More Important Results of Forest Nutrition Research
References
Evaluation of Forest Site Productivity
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Site Productivity
III. Site Productivity Factors
IV. Methods of Integration for Site Evaluation
V. Summary
References
Anatomy, Chemistry, and Physiology of Bark
I. Introduction
II. Terminology
III. Vascular Cambium
IV. Anatomical Aspects of Bark
V. Chemistry of Bark
VI. General Physiology of Bark
VII. Conclusions
References
Physiological Processes in Forest Tree Seeds during Maturation, Storage, and Germination
I. Introduction
II. Change of Moisture Content and Reserve Substances during Cone and Seed Maturation
III. Storage Conditions and Seed Longevity
IV. Dormancy and After-ripening
V. Environmental Factors and Germination Behavior
VI. Metabolic Processes during After-ripening and Germination
VII. Recent Advances in Germination Testing
VIII. Conclusions
References
Harmonious Control of Forest Insects
I. Introduction
II. What We Observe in the Field
III. Regulation
IV. Influence of Forest Management and Other Human Activities
V. Harmonious and Integrated Control of Forest Pests
VI. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
