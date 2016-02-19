International Review of Forestry Research, Volume 1 is a collection of reviews and summaries of world literature concerning defined problem areas in forestry research.

This book is composed of seven chapters, and starts with a general survey of the historical development of international forestry research, specifically in Central Europe, since the origin of forest management and of forestry as a science lies on it. This historical development includes historical methods in the practice of forest science, human influences, economics, culture, and laws. The subsequent chapters describe the methods for improvement of forest growth on swamps, the concept of nutrient requirement in forestry, and the methods for determining nutrient requirements of forest trees and stands. These topics are followed by discussions on the biological and environmental aspects of forest site appraisal systems; the anatomy, chemistry, and physiology of bark; and advances in the physiology and biochemistry of tree seeds during maturation, storage, and germination. The concluding chapter considers the development of harmonious control in agricultural, horticultural, and forestry crops, as well as the human influence on regulation and determination of insect populations.

This book will prove useful to forest scientists, research workers, teachers, advanced students, administrators, economists, and forest and land managers.