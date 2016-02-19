International Review of Forestry Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199757, 9781483224787

International Review of Forestry Research

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: John A. Romberger Peitsa Mikola
eBook ISBN: 9781483224787
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 416
Description

International Review of Forestry Research, Volume 1 is a collection of reviews and summaries of world literature concerning defined problem areas in forestry research.
This book is composed of seven chapters, and starts with a general survey of the historical development of international forestry research, specifically in Central Europe, since the origin of forest management and of forestry as a science lies on it. This historical development includes historical methods in the practice of forest science, human influences, economics, culture, and laws. The subsequent chapters describe the methods for improvement of forest growth on swamps, the concept of nutrient requirement in forestry, and the methods for determining nutrient requirements of forest trees and stands. These topics are followed by discussions on the biological and environmental aspects of forest site appraisal systems; the anatomy, chemistry, and physiology of bark; and advances in the physiology and biochemistry of tree seeds during maturation, storage, and germination. The concluding chapter considers the development of harmonious control in agricultural, horticultural, and forestry crops, as well as the human influence on regulation and determination of insect populations.
This book will prove useful to forest scientists, research workers, teachers, advanced students, administrators, economists, and forest and land managers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

History of the International Science of Forestry with Special Consideration of Central Europe

I. The Importance of Historical Retrospect in Forestry

II. General Survey of the Development of Forestry

III. Research in the History of Forestry

IV. The Development of Forestry Literature and Forestry Training and Research in Germany

V. The Development of Forestry Literature and Forestry Training and Research in France

References

Improvement of Forest Growth on Poorly Drained Peat Soils

I. Introductory Background Information

II. General Discussion of Poorly Drained Peat Soils

III. Classification of Swamps for Forest Improvement Purposes

IV. Water Relations of Peat Soils

V. Drainage Technique

VI. Silvicultural Aspects of Drained Areas

VII. Fertilization of Peat Soils

VIII. Examples of Tree Growth on Drained Swamps

IX. Conclusions

References

Determination of Nutrient Requirements of Forest Stands

I. Introduction

II. Various Approaches in Forest Nutrition Research

III. Critical Discussion of Some of the More Important Results of Forest Nutrition Research

References

Evaluation of Forest Site Productivity

I. Introduction

II. Measurement of Site Productivity

III. Site Productivity Factors

IV. Methods of Integration for Site Evaluation

V. Summary

References

Anatomy, Chemistry, and Physiology of Bark

I. Introduction

II. Terminology

III. Vascular Cambium

IV. Anatomical Aspects of Bark

V. Chemistry of Bark

VI. General Physiology of Bark

VII. Conclusions

References

Physiological Processes in Forest Tree Seeds during Maturation, Storage, and Germination

I. Introduction

II. Change of Moisture Content and Reserve Substances during Cone and Seed Maturation

III. Storage Conditions and Seed Longevity

IV. Dormancy and After-ripening

V. Environmental Factors and Germination Behavior

VI. Metabolic Processes during After-ripening and Germination

VII. Recent Advances in Germination Testing

VIII. Conclusions

References

Harmonious Control of Forest Insects

I. Introduction

II. What We Observe in the Field

III. Regulation

IV. Influence of Forest Management and Other Human Activities

V. Harmonious and Integrated Control of Forest Pests

VI. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index






Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224787

About the Editor

John A. Romberger

Peitsa Mikola

