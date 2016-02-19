International Review of Forestry Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123655035, 9781483218427

International Review of Forestry Research

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: John A. Romberger Peitsa Mikola
eBook ISBN: 9781483218427
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 340
Description

International Review of Forestry Research, Volume 3 reviews some areas of forest science that are of growing importance. The book discusses the advances in poplar breeding; the economics of yield planning; and the mycorrhizal inoculation in afforestation. The text also describes the heart rots in living trees; and the biochemical approaches to forest genetics. People involved in forest research, silviculture, and populiculture will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Recent Advances in Poplar Breeding

I. Introduction

II. Species, Hybrids, and Their Nomenclature

III. Phenotypes

IV. Genotypes and Heredity

V. Selection and Breeding

VI. Controlled Hybridizations

VII. Breeding for Particular Purposes

VIII. Conclusions

References

The Economics of Yield Planning

I. Definition of Terms

II. The Historical Development of Yield Planning

III. Preconditions for Rational Yield Planning

IV. Standard Treatments

V. Yield Planning in Practice

References

Mycorrhizal Inoculation in Afforestation

I. Introduction

II. History and Present Use of Mycorrhizal Inoculation

III. Technique of Inoculation

IV. Introduced and Spontaneous Infection

V. Discussion

VI. Recommendations

References

Heart Rots in Trees

I. Introduction

II. Fungi Causing Heart Rot

III. Infection Courts

IV. Establishment of Heart Rot Fungi

V. Progress of Heart Rots

VI. Detection of Heart Rots

VII. Estimation of Decay in Living Trees

VIII. Control of Heart Rots in Forest Stands

References

Biochemical Approaches to Forest Genetics

I. Introduction

II. Basic Concept of Inheritance

III. Inheritance in Trees

IV. Growth

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483218427

About the Editor

John A. Romberger

Peitsa Mikola

