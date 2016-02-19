International Review of Forestry Research
1st Edition
Volume 3
Editors: John A. Romberger Peitsa Mikola
eBook ISBN: 9781483218427
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 340
Description
International Review of Forestry Research, Volume 3 reviews some areas of forest science that are of growing importance. The book discusses the advances in poplar breeding; the economics of yield planning; and the mycorrhizal inoculation in afforestation. The text also describes the heart rots in living trees; and the biochemical approaches to forest genetics. People involved in forest research, silviculture, and populiculture will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Recent Advances in Poplar Breeding
I. Introduction
II. Species, Hybrids, and Their Nomenclature
III. Phenotypes
IV. Genotypes and Heredity
V. Selection and Breeding
VI. Controlled Hybridizations
VII. Breeding for Particular Purposes
VIII. Conclusions
References
The Economics of Yield Planning
I. Definition of Terms
II. The Historical Development of Yield Planning
III. Preconditions for Rational Yield Planning
IV. Standard Treatments
V. Yield Planning in Practice
References
Mycorrhizal Inoculation in Afforestation
I. Introduction
II. History and Present Use of Mycorrhizal Inoculation
III. Technique of Inoculation
IV. Introduced and Spontaneous Infection
V. Discussion
VI. Recommendations
References
Heart Rots in Trees
I. Introduction
II. Fungi Causing Heart Rot
III. Infection Courts
IV. Establishment of Heart Rot Fungi
V. Progress of Heart Rots
VI. Detection of Heart Rots
VII. Estimation of Decay in Living Trees
VIII. Control of Heart Rots in Forest Stands
References
Biochemical Approaches to Forest Genetics
I. Introduction
II. Basic Concept of Inheritance
III. Inheritance in Trees
IV. Growth
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
