International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743329, 9780080560939

International Review of Cytology, Volume 265

1st Edition

A Survey of Cell Biology

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080560939
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743329
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd February 2008
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
270.00
229.50
177.23
150.65
205.00
174.25
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
150.00
127.50
190.00
161.50
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Cross-talk among integrin, cadherin and growth-factor receptors – Roles of nectin and nectin-like molecule. Neural stem cells in the mammalian brain. Mechanisms of Mitotic Spindle Assembly and Function. Multiple actions of Secritin in Human Body. Biology of the striated muscle dystrophin-glycoprotein complex. Application of atomic force microscopy in cell biology. Characteristics of oxysterol-binding proteins.

Description

International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080560939
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123743329

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.