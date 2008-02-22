International Review of Cytology, Volume 265
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Cross-talk among integrin, cadherin and growth-factor receptors – Roles of nectin and nectin-like molecule. Neural stem cells in the mammalian brain. Mechanisms of Mitotic Spindle Assembly and Function. Multiple actions of Secritin in Human Body. Biology of the striated muscle dystrophin-glycoprotein complex. Application of atomic force microscopy in cell biology. Characteristics of oxysterol-binding proteins.
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 22nd February 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560939
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743329
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA