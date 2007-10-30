International Review of Cytology, Volume 264
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume include Function and Evolution of the Vacuolar Compartment in Green Algae and Land Plants (Viridiplantae); Cell biology and pathophysiology of diacylglycerol kinase family: morphological aspects in tissues and organs; Structure and function of desmosomes; Subepithelial Fibroblasts in Intestinal Villi: Roles in Intercellular Communication; and Syndrome of Aluminum Toxicity and Diversity of Aluminum Resistance in Higher Plants.
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA