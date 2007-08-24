International Review of Cytology, Volume 263
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Mechanisms of Gradient Detection: A Comparison of Axon Pathfinding with Eukaryotic Cell Migration Martin Bastmeyer and Anne C. von Philipsborn
Leptin and the Regulation of Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal Axis G.G. Nussdorfer, Ludwik K. Malendowicz, Marcin Rucinski, Anna S. Belloni, and Agniezka Ziolkowska
Focal Adhesion and p53 Signaling in Cancer Cells Vita M. Golubovskaya and William Cance
Cell and Molecular Biology of the Spindle Matrix Kristen M. Johansen and Jorgen Johansen
Mitochondrial Biology and Disease in Dictyostelium Paul R. Fisher, Phuong Le and Christian Barth
Oxytocin and the Human Prostate in Health and Disease Helen D. Nicholson and Kate Whittington
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume include Mechanisms of Gradient Detection: A Comparison of Axon Pathfinding with Eukaryotic Cell Migration; Leptin and the Regulation of Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal Axis; Focal Adhesion and p53 Signaling in Cancer Cells; Cell and Molecular Biology of the Spindle Matrix; Mitochondrial Biology and Disease in Dictyostelium; Oxytocin and the Human Prostate in Health and Disease.
