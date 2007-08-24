International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123741790, 9780080551623

International Review of Cytology, Volume 263

1st Edition

A Survey of Cell Biology

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080551623
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741790
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th August 2007
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
177.23
150.65
165.00
140.25
205.00
174.25
270.00
229.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
190.00
161.50
225.00
191.25
150.00
127.50
17500.00
14875.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Mechanisms of Gradient Detection: A Comparison of Axon Pathfinding with Eukaryotic Cell Migration Martin Bastmeyer and Anne C. von Philipsborn

Leptin and the Regulation of Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal Axis G.G. Nussdorfer, Ludwik K. Malendowicz, Marcin Rucinski, Anna S. Belloni, and Agniezka Ziolkowska

Focal Adhesion and p53 Signaling in Cancer Cells Vita M. Golubovskaya and William Cance

Cell and Molecular Biology of the Spindle Matrix Kristen M. Johansen and Jorgen Johansen

Mitochondrial Biology and Disease in Dictyostelium Paul R. Fisher, Phuong Le and Christian Barth

Oxytocin and the Human Prostate in Health and Disease Helen D. Nicholson and Kate Whittington

Description

International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume include Mechanisms of Gradient Detection: A Comparison of Axon Pathfinding with Eukaryotic Cell Migration; Leptin and the Regulation of Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal Axis; Focal Adhesion and p53 Signaling in Cancer Cells; Cell and Molecular Biology of the Spindle Matrix; Mitochondrial Biology and Disease in Dictyostelium; Oxytocin and the Human Prostate in Health and Disease.

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080551623
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123741790

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.