International Review of Cytology, Volume 262
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Adhesion Molecules and Other Secreted Host-interaction Determinants in Apicomplexa: Insights from Comparative Genomics. Cell Responses to Biomimetic Protein Scaffold Used in Tissue Repair and Engineering. New Insights into Glycosphingolipid Function – Storage, Lipid Rafts and Translocators. Microscopic Morphology and the Origins of the Membrane Maturation Model of Golgi Apparatus Function. New Insights into the Macronuclear Development in Cilliates. Polarity Regulators and the Control of Epithelial Architecture, Cell Migration and Tumourigenesis.
Description
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA