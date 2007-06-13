International Review of Cytology, Volume 261
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume include LEM-domain Proteins: New Insights into lamin-interacting Proteins; New Insights into Membrane Trafficking and Protein Sorting; Structure and Function of the Atypical Orphan Nuclear Receptor; Zebrafish Gastrulation: Cell Movements, Signals and Mechanisms; Calcium Dynamics: Spatio-tempral Organization from the Subcellular to the Organ Level; New Technologies Used in the Study of Human Melanoma.
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 13th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920979
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741608
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA