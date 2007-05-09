International Review of Cytology, Volume 260
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Cell Proliferation in pathogenesis of Oesophagogastric Lesions in Pigs. Molecular Mechanism of Phase-I and Phase-II Drug-Metabolizing Enzymes: Implications for Detoxification. Effects of Growth Factors on Testicular Morphogenesis Flagellar Length Control in Chlamydomonas – a Paradigm for Organelle Size Regulation. Molecular Mechanism and Evolutional Significance of Epithelial-mesenchymal Interactions in the Body- and Tail-Dependent Metamorphic Transformation of Anuran Larval Skin.
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.
- 280
- English
- © Academic Press 2007
- 9th May 2007
- Academic Press
- 9780080522494
- 9780123741141
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA