International Review of Cytology, Volume 252
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Cell Biology of Membran Trafficking in Human Disease. The Biology of the Gaucher Cell: The Cradle of Human Chitinases. Intracellular Signals and Events Activated by Cytokines of the TNF Superfamily: From Simple Paradigms to Complex Mechanisms. Cellular and Molecular Biology of Orphan G-Protein-Coupled Receptors. Organization and Function of the Actin. Cytoskeleton in Developing Root Cells.
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume address cell biology of membrane trafficking in human disease; the biology of the gaucher cell; intracellular signals and events activated by cytokines of the TNF superfamily; cellular and molecular biology of orphan G-protein coupled receptors; organization and function of the actin; cytoskeleton in developing root cells.
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA