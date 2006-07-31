International Review of Cytology, Volume 251
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Roles of PACAP-Containing retinal ganglion cells in Circadian Timing. Cell Polarity in Filamenous Fungi: Shaping the Mold. Cellular and Molecular Mechanics of Gliding Locomotion in Eukaryotes. Current Strategies in Overcoming Resistance of Cancer Cell and Apoptosis. Cell and Molecular Biology of the Exosome: How to Make of Break an RNA. Human Hair Keratin Associated Proteins (KAPs).
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume address roles of PACAP-containing retinal ganglion cells in circadian timing; cell polarity in filamenous fungi; cellular and molecular mechanics of gliding locomotion in eukaryotes; current strategies in overcoming resistance of cancer cell and apoptosis; cell and molecular biology of the exosome: how to make of break an RNA; human hair keratin associated proteins (KAPs).
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 31st July 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080464817
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646552
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA