International Review of Cytology, Volume 249
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Endogenous Ligands of PACAP, VIP Receptors in the Autocrine-Paracrine Regulation of the Adrenal Gland. Ultrastructural Dynamics of Human Reproduction, from Ovulation to Fertilization and Early Embryo Development. Chromosomal Variation in Mammalian Neuronal Cells: Known Facts and Attractive Hypotheses. Automated Interpretation of Protein Subcellular Location Patterns. Cell and Molecular Biology of Human Lacrimal Gland and Nasolacrimal Duct Mucins.
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume address endogenous ligands of PACAP, VIP receptors in the autocrine-paracrine regulation of the adrenal gland; ultrastructural dynamcs of human reproduction, from ovulation to fertilization and early embryo development; chromosomal variation in mammalian neuronal cells; automated interpretation of protein subcellular location patterns; cell and molecular biology of human lacrimal gland and nasolacrimal duct mucins.
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 18th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463506
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646538
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA