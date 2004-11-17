International Review of Cytology, Volume 241
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Biosynthesis and Alternate Targeting of the Lysosomal Cysteine Protesase Cathepsin L; Microtubule-Associated Proteins and Their Essential Roles During Mitosis; Molecular and Functional Anyalysis of the Dictyostelium Centrosome; Polytene Chromosomes: 70 Years in Genetic Research; Insect Basic Leucine Zipper Proteins and Their Role in Cyclic AMP Dependent Regulation of Gene Expression.
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume address biosynthesis and alternate targeting of the lysosomal cysteine protesase cathepsin L; microtubule-associated proteins and their essential roles during mitosis; molecular and functional analysis of the dictyostelium centrosome; polytene chromosomes; and insect basic leucine zipper proteins and their role in cyclic AMP dependent regulation of gene expression.
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 17th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495682
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646453
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA