International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123646422, 9780080495651

International Review of Cytology, Volume 238

1st Edition

A Survey of Cell Biology

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080495651
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123646422
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 2004
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

Transcription in haploid male germ cells; Free radicals in cell biology; Experimental studies on sexual reproduction in diatoms; Vertebrate thymus and the neurotrophin system; Visualization of molecular activities inside living cells with fluorescent labels.

Description

International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume address cell and molecular biology of spindle poles and NuMa; organelle-nuclei in higher plants; the centrosome in higher organisms; functions of myc; and electrophysiological approaches to the study of protein translocation in mitochondria.

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080495651
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123646422

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

