International Review of Cytology, Volume 236
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Evidence for endocrine disruption in invertebrates; Biology of lysenin, a protein in the coelomic fluid of the earthworm Eisenia foetida; Testican-1, A Differentially Expressed Proteoglycan with Protease Inhibiting Activities; Transgenic mice as an in vivo model of lymphomagenesis; Bacterial endocytobionts of ciliophora and their interactions with the host cell; Basic helix-loop-helix proteins expressed during early embryonic organogenesis
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Articles in this volume address endocrine disruption in invertebrates, the biology of lysenin, testican-1, transgenic mice as in vivo models of lymphomagenesis, bacterial endocytobionts of ciliophora, and Basic helix-loop-helix proteins expressed during early embryonic organogenesis.
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 2nd August 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495637
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646408
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA