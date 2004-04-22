International Review of Cytology, Volume 234
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Leucine-Rich Repeat Receptor Kinases in Plants: Structure, Function, and Signal Transduction Pathways; Genetic networks in the early development of Caenorhabditis elegans; Cell biology of normal and abnormal ciliogenesis in the ciliated epithelium; Halometabolites and cellular dehalogenase systems: an evolutionary perspective; Halometabolites and cellular dehalogenase systems: an evolutionary perspective.
The acclaimed International Review of Cytology series presents current advances and reviews in cell biology, both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA