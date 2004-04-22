International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123646385, 9780080522487

International Review of Cytology, Volume 234

1st Edition

A Survey of Cell Biology

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080522487
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123646385
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd April 2004
Page Count: 273
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19800.00
16830.00
247.23
210.15
205.00
174.25
165.00
140.25
270.00
229.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
190.00
161.50
250.00
212.50
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Leucine-Rich Repeat Receptor Kinases in Plants: Structure, Function, and Signal Transduction Pathways; Genetic networks in the early development of Caenorhabditis elegans; Cell biology of normal and abnormal ciliogenesis in the ciliated epithelium; Halometabolites and cellular dehalogenase systems: an evolutionary perspective; Halometabolites and cellular dehalogenase systems: an evolutionary perspective.

Description

The acclaimed International Review of Cytology series presents current advances and reviews in cell biology, both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution.

Details

No. of pages:
273
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080522487
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123646385

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.