International Review of Cytology, Volume 231
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Role of Mucins in the Function of the Corneal and Conjunctival Epithelium; Recent Advance in Cell Biology of Polycystic Kidney Disease; Estrogen Receptos in the Spinal Cord, Sensory Ganglia and Pelvic Autonomic Ganglia; Regulatory Pathways in Lacrimal Gland Epithelium; Regulation by RNA.
Description
The acclaimed International Review of Cytology series presents current advances and reviews in cell biology, both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research. Contributors to this volume are
Key Features
Readership
Cell and molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 17th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495606
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646354
Reviews
"Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library." --Doody's
"...a valuable acquisition to any library..." --The Nuleus
"Invaluable reading for all biologists." --Nature
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA