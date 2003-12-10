International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123646347, 9780080495590

International Review of Cytology, Volume 230

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080495590
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123646347
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th December 2003
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

The Nuclear Lamina and its Functions in the Nucleus Genomic Domains and Regulatory Elements Operating at the Domain Level Membrane Dynamics and the Regulation of Epthelial Cell Polarity Growth During the Cell Cycle Acidification and Protein Traffic The Mannose Receptor in the Brain

Description

The acclaimed International Review of Cytology series presents current advances and reviews in cell biology, both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Contributors to this volume include Giacomo Azzali, Annalena Civinini, Isabelle Creveaux, Bernard Dastugue, Arnold De Loof, Robert Didier, Steven K. Fisher, Nicolas Goncalves-Mendex, Geoffrey P. Lewis, Annie Meiniel, Robert Meiniel, Tom Meeusen, Inge Mertens, Valentina Patrizia Gallo, and Liliane Schoofs.

Readership

Cell and molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080495590
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123646347

Reviews

"Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library." —DOODY'S "...a valuable acquisition to any library..." —THE NUCLEUS "Invaluable reading for all biologists." —NATURE

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

