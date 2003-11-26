International Review of Cytology, Volume 229
1st Edition
A Survey of Cell Biology
Table of Contents
Polarized Distribution of Intracellular Components by Class V Myosins Deubiquitinizing Enzymes and their Roles During Differentiation and Development Mechanisms and Control of Nutrient Uptake in Plants Interstitial Cells in the Musculature of the Gastrointestinal Tract: Cajal and Beyond New Aspects of Gravity Responses in Plant Cells Regulation of Cortical Actin Networks in Cell Migration
Description
The acclaimed International Review of Cytology series presents current advances and reviews in cell biology, both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Contributors to this volume are Yasushi Matsui, Janice A. Fischer, Robert J. Reid, Julie Hayes, Jüri J. Rumessen, Takayuki Hoson, Kouichi Soga, Shiro Suetsugu, and Tadaomi Takenawa.
Key Features
Readership
Cell and molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 297
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 26th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495583
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646330
Reviews
"Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library." —DOODY'S "...a valuable acquisition to any library..." —THE NUCLEUS "...carefully prepared and edited...this series is a significant contribution to a science that impinges on many fields." —THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY "Invaluable reading for all biologists." —NATURE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Kwang Jeon Author
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA