International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123646323, 9780080495576

International Review of Cytology, Volume 228

1st Edition

A Survey of Cell Biology

Authors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080495576
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123646323
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th November 2003
Page Count: 277
Table of Contents

Potential Use of Stem Cells in Neuroreplacement Therapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases From Genes to Photosynthesis in Arabidopsis Thaliana Homologous Recombination and Gene Targetting in Plant Cells Redox Control, Redox Signaling and Redox Homeostasis in Plant Cells Cellular and Molecular Base of Vertebrate Lens Regeneration

Description

The acclaimed International Review of Cytology series presents current advances and reviews in cell biology, both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Contributors to this volume are Kiminobu Sugaya, Dario Leister, Anja Schneider, Bernd Reiss, Karl-Josef Dietz, and Jonathan J. Henry.

Key Features

Readership

Cell and molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.

"Invaluable reading for all biologists." —NATURE "...a valuable acquisition to any library..." —THE NUCLEUS "Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library." —DOODY'S "...carefully prepared and edited...this series is a significant contribution to a science that impinges on many fields." —THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Author

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

