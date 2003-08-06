International Review of Cytology, Volume 226
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Nuclear Lamina and its Functions in the Nucleus Genomic Domains and Regulatory Elements Operating at the Domain Level Membrane Dynamics and the Regulation of Epthelial Cell Polarity Growth During the Cell Cycle Acidification and Protein Traffic The Mannose Receptor in the Brain
Description
The acclaimed International Review of Cytology series presents current advances and reviews in cell biology, both plant and animal. Aricles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Contributors to this volume include Yosef Gruenbaum, Sergey Razin, Johanna M. van der Wouden, J. M. Mitchison, Ora A. Weisz, and Anne Regnier-Vigourous.
Key Features
- Presents current advances and reviews in cell biology, both plant and animal
- Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth
- Contributors to this volume include Yosef Gruenbaum, Sergey Razin, Johanna M. van der Wouden, J. M. Mitchison, Ora A. Weisz, and Anne Regnier-Vigourous
Readership
Cell and molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 6th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495552
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646309
Reviews
"Invaluable reading for all biologists." —NATURE
"...a valuable acquisition to any library..." —THE NUCLEUS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Kwang Jeon Author
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA