International Review of Cytology, Volume 213
1st Edition
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles in this volume address topics such as GABA and GABA receptors in CNS and other organs, neuroendocrine control of pheromone biosynthesis in moths, gene transfer to salivary glands, cell type-specific expression of secretory TFF-peptides in the brain, molecular patterning along the sea urchin animal-vegetal axis, and cell and molecular cell biology of melanin-concentrating hormone. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.
- No. of pages:
- 285
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 29th January 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569512
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123646170
@from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"Invaluable reading for all biologists." @source:—NATURE @qu:"In keeping with the high standards set by the editors...carefully prepared and edited in the customary fine format and well-illustrated style of Academic Press publications...this series is a significant contribution to a science that impinges on many fields." @source:—THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY @qu:"A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." @source:—CHOICE @qu:"Maintains the tradition and set-up of the previous volumes and certainly provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology...a valuable acquisition to any library." @source:—THE NUCLEUS @qu:"Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library." @source:—Alvin Tesler, Northwestern Medical School, in DOODY'S
Kwang Jeon Serial Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA