International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123646088, 9780080544267

International Review of Cytology, Volume 204

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080544267
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123646088
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd February 2001
Page Count: 307
Description

International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Invaluable reading for all biologists." @source:--NATURE @qu:"In keeping with the high standards set by the editors... carefully prepared and edited in the customary fine format and well-illustrated style of Academic Press publications... this series is a significant contribution to a science that impinges on many fields." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY @qu:"A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." @source:--CHOICE @qu:"Maintains the tradition and set-up of the previous volumes and certainly provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology... a valuable acquisition to any library." @source:--THE NUCLEUS @qu:"Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library." @source:--Alvin Tesler, Northwestern Medical School, in DOODY'S

About the Serial Volume Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Serial Volume Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

