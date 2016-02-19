International Review of Cytology
1st Edition
Volume 100
Editor-in-Chiefs: G.H. Bourne
Editors: K.W. Jeon M. Friedlander
eBook ISBN: 9780080586373
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th February 1987
Page Count: 450
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 20th February 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080586373
About the Editor-in-Chief
G.H. Bourne
Affiliations and Expertise
St. George's University School of Medicine
About the Editor
K.W. Jeon
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of Tennessee,
M. Friedlander
Affiliations and Expertise
Jules Stein Eye Institute and UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.