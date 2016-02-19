International Review of Cytology
1st Edition
Volume 92
Serial Editors: G. H. Bourne J. F. Danielli K.W. Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080586298
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th November 1984
Page Count: 195
About the Serial Editor
G. H. Bourne
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anatomy, Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia
J. F. Danielli
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York
K.W. Jeon
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Theoretical Biology, State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York
