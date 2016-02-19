International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123644909, 9780080586274

International Review of Cytology

1st Edition

Volume 90

Serial Editors: G.H. Bourne J.F. Danielli K.W. Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080586274
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th October 1984
Page Count: 382
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080586274

About the Serial Editor

G.H. Bourne

St. George’s University University Centre Grenada, West Indies

Affiliations and Expertise

St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada, West Indies

J.F. Danielli

Affiliations and Expertise

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts

K.W. Jeon

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, University of Tennessee,

