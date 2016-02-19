International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123644695, 9780080586069

International Review of Cytology

1st Edition

Volume 69

Serial Editors: G. H. Bourne J. F. Danielli K.W. Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080586069
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 338
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Academic Press
9780080586069

G. H. Bourne

Department of Anatomy, Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia

J. F. Danielli

Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York

K.W. Jeon

Center for Theoretical Biology, State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York

