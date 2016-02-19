International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123644657, 9780080586021

International Review of Cytology

1st Edition

Volume 65

Serial Editors: G.H. Bourne J.F. Danielli K.W. Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080586021
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1980
Page Count: 362
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
225.00
191.25
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080586021

About the Serial Editor

G.H. Bourne

St. George’s University University Centre Grenada, West Indies

Affiliations and Expertise

St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada, West Indies

J.F. Danielli

Affiliations and Expertise

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts

K.W. Jeon

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, University of Tennessee

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.